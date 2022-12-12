Overview

Dr. Benjamin Weinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Weinberg works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.