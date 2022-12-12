Dr. Benjamin Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Weinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
Saddleback Medical Group - Gastroenterology24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-7163Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weinberg has been my GI doctor for the last 5 years. He’s reliably knowledgeable about all things I discuss with him; comforting; empathetic; great technically with all the procedures (colonoscopy,EGD) he’s performed. I highly recommend him to anyone who requires a great GI doctor.
About Dr. Benjamin Weinberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598826612
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Gastroenterology Fellowship|University of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA San Fernando Vly Program|University Ca Los Angeles San Fernando Vly Prgm
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
