Dr. Benjamin Weinberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Weinberger, MD
Dr. Benjamin Weinberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberger works at
Dr. Weinberger's Office Locations
Oncology Associates1162 Oliver Rd Ste 7, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had Prostate cancer in 2019 & started seeing Dr. Weinburger. A year later my husband was & still is CANCER FREE! Dr. Weinberger is a LIFE SAVER!!!
About Dr. Benjamin Weinberger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174520092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberger.
