Dr. Benjamin Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Weinstein, MD
Dr. Benjamin Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
- 1 6550 Fannin St Ste 2509, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (346) 238-2040
-
2
Menninger Clinic12301 Main St, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (713) 275-5000
-
3
Medical University of South Carolina67 President St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
About Dr. Benjamin Weinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427166388
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.