Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
El Paso Hearing Aid & Audiology Center1500 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-6935Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very impressed with dr Westbrook and nurse practitioner! Very knowledgeable, very kind, exam procedure went wonderful, pain free and explained findings very clearly. I was most impressed with their knowledge on my rare auto immune disease and appreciate the time they took to listen and understand my health problems and concerns. The staff was equally as wonderful, I was very blessed to find dr Westbrook and staff. I would highly recommend!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1013170299
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center, Otolaryngology
- Tripler Amc, General Surgery
- Uniformed Services University
- Brigham Young University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
