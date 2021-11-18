See All Otolaryngologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD

Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Westbrook works at El Paso Head And Neck Surgery in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westbrook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Hearing Aid & Audiology Center
    1500 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-6935
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Tonsillitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tonsillitis

Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Very impressed with dr Westbrook and nurse practitioner! Very knowledgeable, very kind, exam procedure went wonderful, pain free and explained findings very clearly. I was most impressed with their knowledge on my rare auto immune disease and appreciate the time they took to listen and understand my health problems and concerns. The staff was equally as wonderful, I was very blessed to find dr Westbrook and staff. I would highly recommend!!!
    Dawn — Nov 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1013170299
    Education & Certifications

    • Madigan Army Medical Center, Otolaryngology
    • Tripler Amc, General Surgery
    • Uniformed Services University
    • Brigham Young University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Westbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westbrook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westbrook works at El Paso Head And Neck Surgery in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Westbrook’s profile.

    Dr. Westbrook has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Westbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westbrook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

