Overview of Dr. Benjamin White, MD

Dr. Benjamin White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Mercy Hospital Watonga.



Dr. White works at Xyz Neurology Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.