Dr. Benjamin White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin White, MD
Dr. Benjamin White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Mercy Hospital Watonga.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Xyz Neurology Pllc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-2900
Neuroscience Specialists PC14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 748-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is a true blessing. I had the gamma knife procedure done yesterday and he made certain I knew what all was going to happen, took plenty of time as needed to help me understand things and has an incredible bed side manner. I appreciate him beyond words for his hard work, patience, kindness and helping us understand things. Thank you, Dr. White. We love you!!!!!
About Dr. Benjamin White, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417924143
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
