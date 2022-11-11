See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Benjamin White, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin White, MD

Dr. Benjamin White, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. White works at Medical University Hospital Authority in Charleston, SC with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical University Hospital Authority
    171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 792-3531
  2. 2
    ENT Of Georgia
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 297-4230
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Benjamin White treated my 4 yo boy and did surgery on him. I cannot explain how amazing this doctor is. He came in calm, Happy and just purely amazing. I genuinely recommend him. Thank you Dr. White!
    Vinnie M — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin White, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin White, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902887714
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

