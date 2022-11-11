Dr. Benjamin White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin White, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin White, MD
Dr. Benjamin White, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Medical University Hospital Authority171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (803) 792-3531
-
2
ENT Of Georgia5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 297-4230Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. Benjamin White treated my 4 yo boy and did surgery on him. I cannot explain how amazing this doctor is. He came in calm, Happy and just purely amazing. I genuinely recommend him. Thank you Dr. White!
About Dr. Benjamin White, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1902887714
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.