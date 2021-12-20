See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Auburn, CA
Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD

Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Sutter Auburn Orthopedics in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Auburn Orthopedics
    11795 Education St Ste 110, Auburn, CA 95602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 886-6820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dec 20, 2021
    Very competent, caring Dr. Did both of my knees, one in '06, other in '14. Excellent recovery, no more pain. He cares for his patients and shows great compassion.
    Kathryn johnson — Dec 20, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Williams, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861509689
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
