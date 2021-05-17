Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD
Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Winders works at
Dr. Winders' Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists Of Texas - Park Bend Drive2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4185
-
2
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - North Mopac Expy12221 N Mopac Expy Fl 1, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5180
-
3
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - Round Rock7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 100 Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winders?
Very goid. Listens to me patiently. Goes the extra mile. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033385349
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winders works at
Dr. Winders has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Winders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.