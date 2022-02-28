Overview of Dr. Benjamin Wolcott, MD

Dr. Benjamin Wolcott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside and University Medical Center.



Dr. Wolcott works at UMC Pediatric Associates of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.