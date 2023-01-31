Overview of Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO

Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Butler County Health Care Center, Columbus Community Hospital and Fillmore County Hospital.



Dr. Woodhead works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.