Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD

Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Wooster works at Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC and Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Wooster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    2001 Vail Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2564
  2. 2
    250 N Caswell Rd Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2564
  3. 3
    Orthocarolina PA
    6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 110, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 226-7547
  4. 4
    710 PARK CENTER DR, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-3215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841618568
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wooster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

