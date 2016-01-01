Dr. Benjamin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
O'connor Hospital Laboratory- Lincoln Site625 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 278-3611
-
2
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
About Dr. Benjamin Wu, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740382381
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.