Overview of Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD

Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wycherly works at Connecticut Sinus Institute in Farmington, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.