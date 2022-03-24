Overview of Dr. Benjamin Yang, MD

Dr. Benjamin Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.