Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Dental School.



Dr. Yanowitz works at Gary Yanowitz, DDS in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.