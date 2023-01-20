Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Dental School.
Dr. Yanowitz works at
Locations
Gary Yanowitz, DDS9700 Stirling Rd Ste 113, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 281-7394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanowitz?
Donna is terrific. Painless, charming. and very informative.
About Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD
- Dentistry
- 5 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790288140
Education & Certifications
- Montifiore Medical Ctr
- Nova Southeastern Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanowitz speaks Spanish.
266 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.