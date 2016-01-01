Dr. Benjamin Young II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Young II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Young II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Young II works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (718) 920-6656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 823-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young II?
About Dr. Benjamin Young II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326205113
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida (Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship)|University of Michigan|University of Michigan (Gastroenterology Fellowship)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center At Harvard Medical School
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young II accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young II works at
Dr. Young II has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young II speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.