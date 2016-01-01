Overview

Dr. Benjamin Young II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Young II works at Gastro Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.