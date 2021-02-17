Dr. Yudkoff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, MD
Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA.
Dr. Yudkoff works at
Dr. Yudkoff's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lumin Health Pg53 Langley Rd Ste 250, Newton Center, MA 02459 Directions (617) 863-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things in a very comprehensive way and meets the patient where they are at. Seems like he really cares about his patients :)
About Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962727966
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yudkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yudkoff works at
Dr. Yudkoff has seen patients for Nondependent Opioid Abuse, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yudkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yudkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yudkoff.
