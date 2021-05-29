See All Otolaryngologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Benn Gilmore, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benn Gilmore, MD

Dr. Benn Gilmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Gilmore works at Esmael Amjad MD PC in Novi, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Esmael Amjad MD PC
    39525 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 101, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 926-6673
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2021
    Dr. Gilmore is dedicated to his patients, knowledgeable on new technology, and explains procedures and results in layman's terms to parents.
    Laurie — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Benn Gilmore, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649258427
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

