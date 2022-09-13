Overview

Dr. Bennett Bruckner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Bruckner works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Skylyn in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.