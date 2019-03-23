Overview of Dr. Bennett Cozen, MD

Dr. Bennett Cozen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cozen works at Abington Primary Care Medicine in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.