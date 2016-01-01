Overview

Dr. Bennett Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sovah Health - Martinsville.



Dr. Fein works at Sovah Gastroenterology Martinsville in Martinsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.