Dr. Bennett Fein, MD
Overview
Dr. Bennett Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sovah Health - Martinsville.
Dr. Fein works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Center of Martinsville319 Hospital Dr Ste 103, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (276) 666-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health - Martinsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bennett Fein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033265848
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hosp
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- Bronx Muni Mc
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fein speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.