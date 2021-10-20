Overview of Dr. Bennett Henderson, MD

Dr. Bennett Henderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.



Dr. Henderson works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.