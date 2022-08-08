Overview of Dr. Bennett McAllister, MD

Dr. Bennett McAllister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. McAllister works at Southwest Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Inc in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.