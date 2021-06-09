Overview of Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD

Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Morrison works at MedStar Medical Group at Olney Professional Park in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.