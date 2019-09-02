Dr. Bennett Plotnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- IL
- Skokie
- Dr. Bennett Plotnick, MD
Dr. Bennett Plotnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett Plotnick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Plotnick works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat pH Probe
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Screening Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Endoanal
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Esophageal
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Copper Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Stenting
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Nonvariceal Hemostatis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Occupational Liver Damage - Benzene
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Therapeutic Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Variceal Hemostatis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Plotnick?
He is incredibly compassionate, down to earth and knowledgeable. He really knows how to put the patient at ease and empathize with issues and concerns.
About Dr. Bennett Plotnick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154317139
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Lutheran Genl Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotnick works at
Dr. Plotnick has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.