Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Rothenberg's Office Locations
Division of Plastic Surgery Rutgers NJMS - Livingston22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the minute I met with Dr. Rothenberg, I knew he was the right choice to perform my surgery. He is a wealth of information and has a personality that is truly genuine and caring. From my experience with him, I can confidently state that he is skilled at his craft. He also calmed all my nerves and made this surgery a comfortable and seamless experience. His office staff is just as knowledgeable and caring to his patients. I highly recommend you visit Dr. Rothenberg for a consult. Only regret I have is that I didn’t do it sooner!
About Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1154481281
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.
