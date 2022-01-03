Overview of Dr. Bennett Scaglia, MD

Dr. Bennett Scaglia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Scaglia works at UF Health Urology at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.