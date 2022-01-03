Dr. Bennett Scaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Scaglia, MD
Dr. Bennett Scaglia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Halifax Urology Center311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 480, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 317-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
One of the most skilled, compassionate caring, doctor you will ever deal with.
- New York Med College
- Ea Va Grad Sch Med
- New York Medical College
- Urology
