Dr. Schalet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett Schalet, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett Schalet, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Landing, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Schalet works at
Locations
Morris Heart Associates in Landing150 Lakeside Blvd Ste 3, Landing, NJ 07850 Directions (973) 898-1220Wednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 7:00pm
- 2 95 Madison Ave Ste BO1, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7610
Morris Heart Associates - Rockaway333 Mount Hope Ave Ste 230, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Directions (973) 898-1220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Bennett Schalet, DO
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schalet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schalet has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schalet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schalet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schalet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.