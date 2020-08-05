Overview

Dr. Bennett Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Schwartz works at SCHWARTZ BENNETT K MD in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.