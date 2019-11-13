Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett Sloan, MD
Dr. Bennett Sloan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
Kaiser Permanente Oc Anaheim Medical Center L 820940 Burbank Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Kaiser Permanente
Many over 20 years
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861551442
- Cottage Hosp
- Cottage Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
