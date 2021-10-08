Overview

Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Upchurch works at Adena Gastroenterology in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.