Overview

Dr. Benny Chong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Chong works at Paragon Surgical Specialists in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.