Dr. Benny Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benny Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Benny Chong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
-
1
Paragon Surgical Specialists200 Medical Park Dr Ste 400, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 502-3654Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Excellent and very professional surgeon . If you have suffered from hemorrhoids as I did, I highly recommend this surgeon to improve your quality of life. Great staff too
About Dr. Benny Chong, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285952002
Education & Certifications
- Colon And Rectal Clinic Of Orlando
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.