Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD
Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Esquenazi's Office Locations
Miramar Hospital Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 885-1333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esquenazi and his team are so friendly and helpful! I’ve only been to the office twice but I’ve felt so comfortable both times! They are so informative and I feel confident going to Dr. Esquenazi and his team for my first pregnancy! I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1417970377
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital Of Nyu
- Universidad Pontificia Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquenazi speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.