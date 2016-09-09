Dr. Benny Popwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benny Popwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Benny Popwell, MD
Dr. Benny Popwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Popwell's Office Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His nurse was very welcoming. She took her time and was very engaging. Since I was a new patient Dr Popwell talked with me in his office and listened intently to my concerns. The whole experience was very positive. I was nervous because I've read other bad reviews but for me him and his staff were great.
About Dr. Benny Popwell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1891799607
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Popwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popwell.
