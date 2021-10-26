Dr. Benny Seto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benny Seto, MD
Overview of Dr. Benny Seto, MD
Dr. Benny Seto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Seto's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Center1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-6646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had two appointments prior to surgery with Dr. Seto. The first was for my right elbow/wrist where he injected steroids. He fully explained both the procedure an the goal of doing the injection. The second appointment after discussing how the injections worked (or didn't) I opted to go ahead with surgery after he fully explained the risks and possible benefits. He performed both Carpal tunnel and Cubital Orbital release. He was very patient in explaining every part of the situation and took as much time as I needed to take care of the situation.
About Dr. Benny Seto, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1689808313
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
