Dr. Benny Titus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benny Titus, MD
Dr. Benny Titus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Easton, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titus' Office Locations
- 1 2031 Hay Ter Ste 100, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 438-6083
-
2
Family Guidance Center of Warren County492 State Route 57 W, Washington, NJ 07882 Directions (908) 689-4470
-
3
Family Guidance Center of Warren County370 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good things to say about this practice. They are genuinely interested in my well-being and go out of their way to help. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a psychiatrist
About Dr. Benny Titus, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Titus speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titus.
