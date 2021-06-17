See All Hematologists in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD

Hematology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD

Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Yiu Wong works at Hematology-Oncology Associates Of Cny in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
4.4 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
4.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Yiu Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology-oncology Associates of Cny PC
    5008 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 700, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Lewis County General Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thrombocytosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yiu Wong?

    Jun 17, 2021
    I saw Dr. Wong for anemia. The office takes a lot of medical information and family history. I was impressed with Dr. Wong’s attention to detail and the way the office followed up with the results of my tests. I have another appointment with him. I would recommend this doctor.
    — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yiu Wong to family and friends

    Dr. Yiu Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yiu Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD.

    About Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568676831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yiu Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yiu Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yiu Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yiu Wong works at Hematology-Oncology Associates Of Cny in East Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yiu Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Yiu Wong has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yiu Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yiu Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yiu Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yiu Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yiu Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.