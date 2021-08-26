Dr. Beno Kuharich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuharich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beno Kuharich, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center2200 NW Myhre Rd Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 830-1106
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. listened very well and addressed my needs and gsve several solutions. Very kind and thorough.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659407203
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kuharich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuharich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuharich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuharich has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuharich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuharich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuharich.
