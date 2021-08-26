Overview of Dr. Beno Kuharich, DO

Dr. Beno Kuharich, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Kuharich works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.