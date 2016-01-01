Dr. Benoit Blondeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blondeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benoit Blondeau, MD
Dr. Benoit Blondeau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates | François Rabelais University | University of Missouri?Kansas City and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
EmCare Surgical Services2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 209, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 235-3932
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- General Surgery
- English
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | François Rabelais University
- University of Missouri?Kansas City
- howard university hospital
- Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates | François Rabelais University | University of Missouri?Kansas City
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
