Overview

Dr. Benoit Pineau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Pineau works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.