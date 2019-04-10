Dr. Benoit Pineau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benoit Pineau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benoit Pineau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Borland Groover St. Augustine40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 398-7205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borland Groover St. Augustine Murabella/World Golf Village52 Tuscan Way Ste 203, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 398-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pineau is absolutely one of the best physicians I've ever seen. He is knowledgeable and personable. In fact, I believe him to be the most knowledgeable physician I've seen. He thoroughly explains options and reasons for recommendations. I have complete confidence and trust in him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Benoit Pineau, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|U Ottawa
- St Joseph's Health Center|St Joseph's Hlth Ctr
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineau has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineau.
