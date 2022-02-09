Overview of Dr. Benoy Benny, MD

Dr. Benoy Benny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Benny works at The Spine & Sports Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.