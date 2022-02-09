Dr. Benoy Benny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benoy Benny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benoy Benny, MD
Dr. Benoy Benny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Benny's Office Locations
1
The Spine & Sports Center2100 West Loop S Ste 150, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 379-7326
2
Cyfair/ Willowbrook11811 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 104A, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 379-7327
3
Sugar Land1111 Highway 6 Ste 145, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 379-7324
4
Katy21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 379-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benny is well trained, experienced, and considered one of the best, if not the best, spine specialist in Harris County. He is a compassionate man of faith who gets good results. Further, he surrounds himself with an excellent team of friendly, caring, and helpful professionals.
About Dr. Benoy Benny, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558472555
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan
- Baylor College Of Medicine/University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Alliance
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benny has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benny speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Benny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.