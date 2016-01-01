Overview

Dr. Bensen Leo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center.



Dr. Leo works at Regional Diagnostic Radiology in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.