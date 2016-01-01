See All Family Doctors in Little Falls, MN
Dr. Bensen Leo, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bensen Leo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center.

Dr. Leo works at Regional Diagnostic Radiology in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St. Gabriel's Health
    815 2nd St SE # B, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bensen Leo, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831141449
    Education & Certifications

    • U Minn-Riverside
    • U Minn-Riverside
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bensen Leo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leo works at Regional Diagnostic Radiology in Little Falls, MN. View the full address on Dr. Leo’s profile.

    Dr. Leo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

