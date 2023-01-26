Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulikkottil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD
Overview of Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD
Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Pulikkottil's Office Locations
Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 385-0976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Crushed my I index finger at work, possibly one of the worst if not the worst physical injury that has happened to me. The night it happened I had so much going through my mind and couldn’t sleep, i couldn’t have ended up with a better surgeon then Dr. P. He made the entire process to this day the best, answering all my questions and concerns. Walked me through the process and turned out amazing. I lost a finger tip but gained faith, thank you Dr. P
About Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1316173008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulikkottil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulikkottil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulikkottil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pulikkottil has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulikkottil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulikkottil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulikkottil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulikkottil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulikkottil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.