Dr. Benson Yang, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benson Yang, MD

Dr. Benson Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Neurosurgical in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

    Northwestern Neurosurgical Associates Sc
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 28, 2022
    This weekend Dr. Yang saved my father’s life. Dad arrived at Saint Francis in the middle of the night, unconscious with intracranial bleeding. If he had not operated immediately and with extraordinary skill my father would have died. Immediate and skillful emergency brain surgery saved my father’s life and has impacted my entire family. With humility and dedication he oversaw my father’s post op care. All I can say is: if the actual life of someone you love is at stake, and a neurosurgeon is needed, you want Dr. Yang in the operating room. Don’t let his humility fool you: he is a rockstar. Truly grateful we did not have to settle for less experience, skill, or dedication when Dad’s life was at stake.
    Mari Kim, PhD — Feb 28, 2022
    About Dr. Benson Yang, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639394620
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern University
    • Yale University
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benson Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Neurosurgical in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

