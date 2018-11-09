See All Neurologists in Salem, OR
Dr. Benton Davidson, MD

Neurology
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benton Davidson, MD

Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.

Dr. Davidson works at Davidson Neurology in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davidson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Well Life Medicine
    1174 Cornucopia St NW Ste 240, Salem, OR 97304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 385-1664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Health West Valley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • Santiam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?

    Nov 09, 2018
    Dr. Davidson is extremely intelligent, informative, funny, Co patient, caring and kind. Over the 20 (give or take a few) years he has always told me straight up what was going on with my health. We have had many great conversations, not only about my health, but also about everything from government and politics to family and estate planning, He has not only been my doctor all these years but also a good friend. He really cares about his patients. I am truly sorry to see him retiring.
    Salem, OR — Nov 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benton Davidson, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013944016
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidson works at Davidson Neurology in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Davidson’s profile.

    Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

