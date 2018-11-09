Overview of Dr. Benton Davidson, MD

Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at Davidson Neurology in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.