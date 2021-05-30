See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Waltham, MA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD

Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from College Of Physical and Surgery Western Dist Of New York and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Heyworth works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heyworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Gastroenterology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6462
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center
    10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  4. 4
    Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center, Boston, MA
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  5. 5
    Sports Concussion Clinic
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 30, 2021
    Dr.Heyworth was confident,thorough,and to the point.He listened to my daughters concerns and wishes for recovery.He performed an extensive knee surgery and for the 1st time in 5 years she is pain free. Dr.Heyworth was our 2nd opinion after limping along with another surgeon.We wished that we had gone to him 1st.
    — May 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306057674
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
    Medical Education
    • College Of Physical and Surgery Western Dist Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heyworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heyworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.