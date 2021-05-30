Overview of Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD

Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from College Of Physical and Surgery Western Dist Of New York and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Heyworth works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.