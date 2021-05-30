Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD
Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from College Of Physical and Surgery Western Dist Of New York and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Heyworth's Office Locations
Division of Gastroenterology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Orthopedic Center10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (617) 355-6021
Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center, Boston, MA300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Sports Concussion Clinic319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Heyworth was confident,thorough,and to the point.He listened to my daughters concerns and wishes for recovery.He performed an extensive knee surgery and for the 1st time in 5 years she is pain free. Dr.Heyworth was our 2nd opinion after limping along with another surgeon.We wished that we had gone to him 1st.
About Dr. Benton Heyworth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306057674
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
- College Of Physical and Surgery Western Dist Of New York
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heyworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heyworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyworth.
