Overview

Dr. Benton Oubre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oubre works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.