Dr. Benton Oubre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benton Oubre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Oubre with TDDC of Baton Rouge. He is conscious, knowledgeable, and caring.
About Dr. Benton Oubre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457326522
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
