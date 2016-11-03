Dr. Beny Guedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beny Guedes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beny Guedes, MD
Dr. Beny Guedes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Guedes works at
Dr. Guedes' Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Coordinated Care for Kids615 E Princeton St Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-6920
-
2
Huntclub Pediatric Associates LLC425 S Hunt Club Blvd Ste 1051, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 786-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 18 months of dr visits and no answers we got connected with Dr. Guedes. Hands down he is the best dr we have ever seen. He listens, he observes, (skills i do not see in the newer drs today as they just want to tell you what they know instead of listen)..he CARES incredibly and is thorough....Once we got connected with him the burdens seemed to be lifted off of us because he and his nurse made sure everything necessary was being taken care of. What a blessing this man is! GREAT DR!
About Dr. Beny Guedes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598768673
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guedes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guedes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guedes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guedes works at
Dr. Guedes speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guedes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guedes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guedes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guedes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.