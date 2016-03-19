Dr. Tegene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benyam Tegene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benyam Tegene, MD
Dr. Benyam Tegene, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Tegene works at
Dr. Tegene's Office Locations
Holy Spirit Hospital503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
4 years a patient. Prompt, caring, attention to detail. He asks questions & listens. He's careful when prescribing medications. He also is knowledgeable about them & the effects. He explains things, and you never feel rushed. When I had urgent problems, I was always seen next day. Peaceful setting, nice office staff. Good location. Highly reckoned. I personally am bipolar, I experience elevated mania. He always had me in check.
About Dr. Benyam Tegene, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Czech
- 1477552438
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tegene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tegene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tegene speaks Czech.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tegene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tegene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tegene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tegene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.