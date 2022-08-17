Overview

Dr. Benyamine Mizrahi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Mizrahi works at Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.