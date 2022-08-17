Dr. Benyamine Mizrahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizrahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benyamine Mizrahi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Gladstone6060 N Oak Trfy, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (816) 378-5707
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In the summer of 2021, my 89-year-old father was diagnosed with colon cancer & referred to Dr. Mizrahi for surgery. On the consult visit he talked to my daddy he didn't look at me and talk to me as many Drs tend to do with elderly patients. He fully explained the surgical process and what to expect after surgery. When the surgery was over, Dr M came out, sat down, and talked to me. He is very patient, caring, and kind. I highly recommend him and all of the others in the group.
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizrahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Dr. Mizrahi has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizrahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.